Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,528 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,080,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,622,000 after acquiring an additional 326,358 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 105,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 70,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.