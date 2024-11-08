Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $71,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after buying an additional 168,029 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.78.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $311.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.88. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.15 and a twelve month high of $315.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

