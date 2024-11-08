Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 203,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,093,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

