Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $54.32 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

