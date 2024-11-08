Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 5,870,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

