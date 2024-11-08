DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of DD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,026. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

