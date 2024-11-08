DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-0.980 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 758,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,992. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.