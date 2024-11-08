Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $470,040.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 7th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00.

DUOL traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,397. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.80 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.10.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Duolingo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

