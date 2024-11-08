Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.
Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:DUK traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,986. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.