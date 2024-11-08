Dudley Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.75. The company has a market cap of $953.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

