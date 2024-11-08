Dudley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $175.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

