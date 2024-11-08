Dudley Capital Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.14 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

