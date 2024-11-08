Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

