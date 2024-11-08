Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 497.8% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.