DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Boosted by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 0.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 77.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DoorDash by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $170.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of -379.09, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

