DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
DNOW Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. DNOW has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNOW
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.