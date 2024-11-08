DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $9.15. DLH shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 49,699 shares traded.

DLH Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 million, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLH by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in DLH by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 93,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DLH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

