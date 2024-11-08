Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $17.07 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

