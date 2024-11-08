Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $468.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

