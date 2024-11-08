Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Disc Medicine traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.31. Approximately 236,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 351,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,538 shares of company stock worth $437,875 in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 353,382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,318,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 215,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

