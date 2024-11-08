Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

