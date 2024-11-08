Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
