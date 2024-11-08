Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

