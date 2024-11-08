Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,886,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

