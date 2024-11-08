Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.