Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $121.73 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.