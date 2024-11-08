Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Announces Earnings Results

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 2.9 %

DHLGY stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 355,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,239. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.