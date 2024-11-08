Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $386.17 on Monday. Waters has a one year low of $246.35 and a one year high of $393.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Waters by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

