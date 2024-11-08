Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BEN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares valued at $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 583.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.