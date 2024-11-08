Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

