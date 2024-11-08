Deluxe Co. (DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 2nd

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NYSE DLX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.70 million. Analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

