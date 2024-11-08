Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

