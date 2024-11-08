Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2661 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 115,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,492. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
