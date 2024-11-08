David R. Ebsworth Acquires 39,360 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $188,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 920,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,014.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $38.18 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 1,316,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after buying an additional 228,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 299,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.