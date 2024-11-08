David R. Ebsworth Acquires 39,360 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $188,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 920,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,014.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ VRNA opened at $38.18 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 13.03.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
