David P. Heintzman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $223,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,888.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

