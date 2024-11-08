Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.45. 5,881,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

