D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $437.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $338.77 and a twelve month high of $438.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day moving average of $403.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

