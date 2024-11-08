D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $236.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.79 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

