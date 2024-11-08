D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $192.04 and a one year high of $278.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.