D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $227,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 134,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

