CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,132,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

