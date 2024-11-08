CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CSGS traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 621,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

