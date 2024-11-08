Critical Analysis: Glucose Health (GLUC) vs. Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.21% -261.73% -7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -6.67 Glucose Health Competitors $321.78 million -$49.81 million 15.56

Glucose Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

16.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glucose Health competitors beat Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.