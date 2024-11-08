CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.26

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
CRH Stock Performance
NYSE:CRH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.04. 795,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. CRH has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $102.45.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
