CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.26

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.04. 795,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. CRH has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $102.45.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

