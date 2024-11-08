Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

