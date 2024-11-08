Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.