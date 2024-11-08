Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

