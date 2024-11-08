Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $715,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 555,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.35 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

