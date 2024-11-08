Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

