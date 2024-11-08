Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.20. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.97 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

