Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $164,326 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its position in Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Couchbase by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.